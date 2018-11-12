LACONIA — The first- and second-grade students at Holy Trinity School are completing their learning unit about “Our Community” and, as part of their studies, during the month of October,they learned about different careers and what it means to be a community.
They completed research projects about interesting careers and watched classic Sesame Street “Who Are the People in Your Neighborhood” episodes.
Understanding what it means to be a positive citizen has been discussed and practiced as well, and, on Nov. 2, the students walked downtown to learn about the jobs at City Hall, the Post Office and the Soda Shoppe.
After enjoying a snack at the Soda Shoppe, the students and families gave a check to owner Mike Soucy to help support the 5th annual Free-To-All Thanksgiving Dinner.
Classroom teacher Maryann McNeil said she knew right away that she wanted her students to learn about Soucy’s career and citizenship. She said he is an easy pick because of what he brings to downtown Laconia.
McNeil told her students, “Mr. Soucy sat in these same chairs, in these classrooms, and played in their gym," and said that, someday, her goal is for them to grow up to be positive citizens as Soucy has done.
