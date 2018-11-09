GILFORD — Gilford High School’s Screaming Eagles Robotics Team, along with Gilford Middle School’s LEGOSmiths Team, will host this year’s annual New Hampshire For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology LEGO League competition on Saturday, Nov. 17.
During the competition, teams will choose and solve a real-world problem. They will also build, test, and program a self-directed robot, using LEGO MINDSTORMS technology to solve a set of missions in the robot game. Throughout their experience, teams will operate under the FIRST signature set of core values, celebrating discovery, teamwork, and gracious professionalism.
The competition will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Gilford Middle School. There will be 20 New Hampshire teams competing. The event is free and open to the public. Teams have preregistered, and have been preparing for the competition since the start of school.
On the day of the competition, FIRST LEGO League teams will participate in three rounds of robot game matches, as well as meet with judges regarding core values, robot design, and their project. Teams are eligible for awards in the judged categories of project, robot design and core values, and in the robot game. The team that scores highest across all categories will earn the Champion's Award, and an invitation to compete with teams from around the state at the Championship Tournament at Windham High School on Dec. 2. Winners from that tournament head to the World Festival held in Detroit in April 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.