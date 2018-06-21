GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is holding two one-week LEGO robotics camps from June 25-29. The camps will take place at the Gilford Middle School from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The “Super Hero Master Builders & Stop Motion Animation” is open to children ages 6-9 years of age and the “EV3 Battle Bots with Heroes and Villains & Stop Animation/Minecraft” is open to children ages 9-14 years of age.
The cost is $315. Participants can register on-line at www.letgoyourmind.com.
For more information, call 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.