LACONIA — The Lakes Region Food Network, the Partnership for Public Health and the Belknap County Conservation District are local sponsors for a seminar on legislative advocacy organized by the New Hampshire Food Alliance, the University of New Hampshire Office of Sustainability and New Futures.
The free training seminar will be on Thursday, June 27, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Local Eatery. Local snacks will be provided.
The idea for the seminar originated with The goal of the New Hampshire Food Alliance policy committee is to strengthen local food networks and food access across the state.
Preregistration is requested by visiting bit.ly/2Wua5dN.
For more information, contact Rick DeMark at demarknh114@gmail.com.
