LACONIA —Explore a variety of funeral options as Lee Webster shares information about emerging eco-friendly funeral movements in America. Funeral prices are rising, and Webster will present ways to reduce expenses as well as carbon footprints.
The hour-long presentation is free and open to the public. The presentation is Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Taylor Community’s Woodside Building.
Webster is president of New Hampshire Funeral Resource, Education & Advocacy, a local nonprofit organization providing practical funeral information. She is also a frequent speaker on funeral reform throughout the country, and author of several published books and articles.
For more information about Taylor Community, look for them on Facebook, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
