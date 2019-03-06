LACONIA — Gilford lawyer and former State Representative Norman Silber will present an informative lecture on the Supreme Court of the United States. Information will include how cases are heard and decided by the court, the present and possible future composition of the court, and recent controversial court decisions that may be revisited in the near future.
The lecture will be held Thursday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. Free booklets containing the text of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitutions and other handouts will be available.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
