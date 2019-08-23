GILMANTON — On Tuesday, Aug. 27, Pat Clarke will talk about the brave Gilmanton men of Company B, following them during their muster and three major battles in which they fought during the Civil War. He will also discuss the war’s effect on Gilmanton’s people, including the town’s small black population. This is the Gilmanton Historical Society’s August program at Old Town Hall in Gilmanton Iron Works, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Social hour and refreshments begin at 7 p.m. The society’s museum in the basement of Old Town Hall will be open at 7 p.m.
The final program of the 2019 series will be on Sept. 24, A Brief History of Gilmanton’s Churches.
The society’s museum in Old Town Hall is open every Saturday morning, 10 a.m.-noon, through August. The programs are free and open to the public. Donations to support the society are welcome.
