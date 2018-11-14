LACONIA — Served in the Taylor Community Bistro, hydroponically grown greens from lef Farms are the subject of a lecture at Taylor Community’s Woodside Building, Monday, Nov. 26, at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
An alternative to West Coast-grown greens, lef Farms offers people a chance to buy a local, cleaner, more environmentally sound option for greens.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.