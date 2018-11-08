Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.