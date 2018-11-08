LACONIA — Seven years ago, Aimee Fogg traveled to Belgium to learn about her great-uncle's death in World War II. The men and women she now considers family share one thing in common, a loved one buried at Henri Chapelle American Cemetery.
By the end of the war, it was the largest temporary American cemetery in Europe. Many of the 17,000 soldiers have been returned to the U.S. for burial, but nearly 8,000 remain. Fogg, who lives in Gilford, has collected stories and photos about the 40 New Hampshire men, and the 24 from Vermont, buried at Henri Chapelle, and published them in a pair of books. She's now documenting the accounts of 54 soldiers from Maine.
Her lecture is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
