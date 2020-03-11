LACONIA — The everyday life of the Civil War soldier is rarely known or discussed. Thousands of New Hampshire men volunteered to fight in the war, many dying or sustaining serious wounds during four bloody years of warfare.
Through lecture and discussion, educator Warren Sommers will help his audience gain an understanding of the daily trials and tribulations of the Civil War soldier. Join Taylor Community Monday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. for the free, public event.
Sommers will look at the conflict through the eyes of the soldiers from both North and South. His lecture is an opportunity to learn more about the events that divided the nation from 1861 to 1865.
Visit taylorcommunity.org or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
