LACONIA — The Weirs Historic Signs lecture originally scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Taylor Community has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. In its place, scuba diver and history buff Hans Hug, Jr. will present “Wrecks of Winnipesaukee,” at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building. The event is free and open to the public.
An avid diver for 31 years, Hug has traveled throughout New England enjoying scallop diving and searching for shipwrecks and artifacts. Using side scan sonar equipment, he has dived all over Lake Winnipesaukee, locating more than 80 boat and barge wrecks, including large pieces of the original steamer Mt. Washington. Hug has captured hundreds of images, and videotaped all his dives. The lecture will include a video of one of his dives, photographs and sonar images of wrecks. There will be time for questions from the audience following the presentation.
Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
