WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum will welcome author Peter Lion on Tuesday, July 5 at 6 p.m. for a lecture and book signing.
On November 17 1944, at the height of WWII, George Mergenthaler, an only son and heir to a family fortune, arrived into the small war torn town of Eschweiler, Luxembourg. A soldier with the 28th Cavalry Recon Troop, George and the rest of the Recon Troop lived amongst the townspeople for the next four weeks, sharing their homes, their meals, their holidays, their hopes and dreams... becoming family. In the small, farming town of Eschweiler, now sits the only church in the world dedicated to the memory of a single, American soldier. That soldier was George Mergenthaler. This is his true story.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the program begins at 7 p.m. on at the Wright Museum’s DuQuoin Education Center, 77 Center Street.
Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at www.wrightmuseum.org/lecture-series or by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information visit: wrightmuseum.org.
