LACONIA — The 97th annual Leavitt Park Carnival will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 3-6 p.m. at 334 Elm St.
The carnival will have new games, Bingo, a dunking booth, food, snacks, face painting, raffles and more. The carnival will be held inside if it is raining.
Volunteers are needed on Friday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. to set up for the carnival event. For more information about the carnival, or to volunteer for the event, call Tony Felch at 603-998-1418.
