LACONIA — The 2018-19 Learn to Skate Program will get underway at the Merrill Fay Arena on Nov. 10.
The program emphasizes the development of skating skills. Each session includes an hour of on-ice instruction each week, with games and other fun activities to focus on skating skills, stride development, and drills to encourage a child’s love of the Ice.
Participants will be required to have hockey skates with nylon laces, and an HECC-approved helmet and face mask with side and chin straps.
Players needing equipment may be able to find what they need on the Lakes Region Lakers equipment page.
The program is divided into two six-week sessions on Saturday mornings. Session 1 begins on Nov. 10 and runs to Dec. 15, while Session 2 runs Jan. 5-Feb. 9.
The classes will run on Saturdays from 10:50 to 11:50 a.m. Coaches include members of the Lakes Region Lakers coaching staff, Andrew Trimble of the New England Wolves JR Program, and current New England Wolves hockey players.
The fee is $75 for one session and $100 total for two sessions. For more information, visit websitehttps://www.lryha.org.
