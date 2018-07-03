MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen will host a Glass Suncatcher Class with League-juried artist Lynn Haust at The Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Thursday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will explore the medium of kiln fired glass and learn many of the techniques that make melting glass so exciting.
In this two-hour class, participants will create their own glass suncatchers to keep or give as gifts. There will be an assortment of bullseye glass to choose from. Students will learn how to combine the glass to create rich colors and textures that will reflect and transmit color and light. The finished suncatchers will be fired and annealed off-site and students will be notified when they are available for pickup.
Tuition is $40 per student and includes use of tools and choice of glass materials in various colors. The lass is suitable for beginners and advanced students, age 12 and up.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register or inquire about the class, email nhcraft@metrocast.net, call 603-279-7920 or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway. For more information, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes/ and the League's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nhcraft/.
