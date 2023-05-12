CENTER SANDWICH — The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery will open for the season on Saturday, May 20, and the gallery, which is a founding member of the League of NH Craftsmen, is offering two new introductory classes to kick off the season.

On Wednesday, May 31, local painter Kathryn Field will be teaching Beginning Drawing — From Line to Structure. This class is a great opportunity for anyone who has ever wanted to gain instruction on drawing basics. Students will be introduced to the foundations of drawing — line, shape, negative and positive shape, texture, perspective and value. The six-hour class will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will begin in the classroom, but also include time in the afternoon sketching the architecture around the village of Center Sandwich.

