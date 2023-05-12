CENTER SANDWICH — The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery will open for the season on Saturday, May 20, and the gallery, which is a founding member of the League of NH Craftsmen, is offering two new introductory classes to kick off the season.
On Wednesday, May 31, local painter Kathryn Field will be teaching Beginning Drawing — From Line to Structure. This class is a great opportunity for anyone who has ever wanted to gain instruction on drawing basics. Students will be introduced to the foundations of drawing — line, shape, negative and positive shape, texture, perspective and value. The six-hour class will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will begin in the classroom, but also include time in the afternoon sketching the architecture around the village of Center Sandwich.
The second new introductory class of the season is Knitting Basics which is being taught by Lucie Sinkler who owned a yarn shop in the Chicago area for many years before relocating to Sandwich last year. In this three-session class, participants will learn cast on, knit and purl stitches, binding off, increases and decreases, correcting mistakes and seaming. The class will also touch on reading patterns and selecting projects. This class will be offered on three Thursdays, June 1, 8 and 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.
In addition to these classes, many others are now detailed on the gallery website including wreath making, oil painting, needle felting, screen printing, crochet, weaving, mosaics, chair caning, fused glass, stenciled floorcloths and more.
It is part of the Sandwich Home Industries’ mission to provide a variety of affordable craft workshops for the community. In order to help students with the cost of classes, the gallery is offering scholarships of up to $50, or half the class tuition, whichever is less. Details on the classes including tuition and materials costs and registration information can be found on the gallery’s website at centersandwich.nhcrafts.org, by calling 603-284-6831 or by visiting The League of NH Craftsmen Gallery at 32 Main St.
The Gallery will be open from May 20 through Mid-October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m., on Sunday.
