WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group and the Wolfeboro Public Library are presenting a program entitled "Using Twile to Create Your Family Timeline" on Thursday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. The program will be held at the Family History Center at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and is free and open to all.
It is possible to create a visual timeline of family history, made up of milestones and photos, using the website Twile. Everyone in the family can explore and contribute to the timeline. Norma Milne will help attendees learn how to use Twile to share family history in a personal and interactive way. This technique can make family history exciting and engaging for the whole family, preserving as many memories as possible for future generations.
Milne, an avid researcher, is a member of the Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group and facilitator of the group's Irish Genealogy Study Group. She is also the registrar for the Buntin-Rumford-Webster Chapter of DAR. Milne will guide participants through establishing a timeline using the free application. By importing a tree from Family Search or using a GEDCOM, anyone can build a timeline. Participants should bring a laptop if wishing to walk through during the class.
The Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group is free and open to the public for all those with an excitement for genealogy, beginner or professional. The Wolfeboro Public Library co-sponsors the programs, held at the Family History Center at 388 North Main St. during the library renovation and expansion project. For more information, call Cindy Scott at the Wolfeboro Public Library at 603-569-2428.
