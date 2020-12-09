HOLDERNESS — As winter creeps in and New Hampshire is once again blanketed in snow, much of the wildlife that flourished in the warmer months are now heading south or hibernating until the spring; yet, there is still plenty of activity to be seen from our furry and feathered friends during the winter. Join via Zoom on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10-11 a.m. for a virtual Adventure Ecology where you will explore the clues wildlife leave behind as they brave the New Hampshire winter. You will learn how animals have adapted to survive the cold and snow, as well as how to decipher animal tracks and signs (like woodpecker holes, nests, and broken branches) throughout the Squam Watershed.
This program is for everyone ages 10 and up. Participants are encouraged to have something to write and/or draw on during the discussion. Registration is required. Register by visiting www.squamlakes.org or calling 603-968-7336. Registrants will receive the Zoom link to use at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
