GILFORD — The Gilford Historical Society will present a program on Tuesday, Oct. 9 on New Hampshire Gravestones and Cemeteries, at the 1834 Meetinghouse, 24 Belknap Mountain, at 7 p.m. Parking is available at the village field across from the meetinghouse.
Rubbings, photographs, and slides will illustrate the variety of gravestones found in the area, and tell stories of such historical events as the Great Awakening, the Throat Distemper epidemic, and the American Revolution.
Find out more about these works of art and the craftspeople who created them with Glenn Knoblock. Gravestones also offer insight into New Hampshire genealogy.
Refreshments will be served after the program.
