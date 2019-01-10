LACONIA — Join Stand Up Laconia for Session Three of the Learn the Truth Series, Underage Drinking: If You Buy...You Pay, on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m.
Stand Up Laconia and local substance misuse prevention experts will host an important community conversation about the dangers of underage drinking. Learn about New Hampshire’s Social Host Liability Law, and different ways to protect oneself and keep community youth safe.
Door prizes and pizza will be offered. The event takes place at Huot Technical Center, 26 Dewey St.
