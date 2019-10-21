LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library for “Spiritualism: A Legacy Beyond the Veil with Roxie Zwicker” today, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m.
Author and historian Zwicker from New England Curiosities will offer an exploration of the Spiritualist movement. During Victorian times, people craved communication with lost loved ones, some willing to go to great lengths to prove that it existed. People came forward with methods and techniques never seen or heard of before that became popular, controversial, and in some cases, fraudulent. The core of spiritualism— the belief that a spirit world exists— is still alive today. In this deeply researched presentation, discover the tools, techniques and accepted methods of spirit communication in the 19th century. Zwicker will introduce guests to the famous and infamous people involved in the early movement.
For more information, contact the library at 603-524-4775 or info@laconialibrary.org, or visit http://laconialibrary.org.
