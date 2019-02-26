HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association will offer a guided hike up East Rattlesnake with Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member John Plummer, who will teach participants how to identify different types of lichen found in the Squam Lakes Watershed.
Participants will meet on Saturday, March 2, at 9 a.m. at the trailhead on Pinehurst Road in Holderness. They will walk away with an understanding of the types of lichens that exist in our area, what they mean to us, and how we can work to preserve them. The hike should end around noon.
Those taking part should bring water, snacks, warm winter clothes, hiking boots and micro spikes and/or snowshoes.
For more information, or to register, visit squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.