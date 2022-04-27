HOLDERNESS — Join Lakes Region Conservation Corps members Eric and Bri for a hike in Whitten Woods on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. During the hike you will learn about the fascinating world of insects. Topics include how insects are classified, specific features & structures of insects, insect damages and services and invasive species. After a picnic lunch at South Peak, participants will spend some time searching for insects and signs of what they are up to.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the Squam Lakes Association website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.