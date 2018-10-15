LACONIA — Rod Wilson will give a presentation on the Hawkins Brook Nature Trail project at the Taylor Community on Monday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m.
The nature trail, when complete, will provide universal accessibility for residents and visitors from Meredith Village to Prescott Park, located along Daniel Webster Highway.
The off-road pedestrian trail will feature views of Hawkins Brook and self-interpretive educational signs.
Planned in a large and diverse wetland complex that drains into Lake Winnipesaukee, the trail will be located in Meredith Village.
Wilson will give his presentation in the Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. The event is free to the public.
For more information, see www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
