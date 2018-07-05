MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen is offering a two-day class on making dichroic glass pendants with League-juried artist, Lynn Haust at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Saturday, July 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants will explore kiln fired glass and many of the techniques that make melting glass so exciting!
Students will use bullseye glass to create several glass pendants. On day one, students will use clear and black dichroic glass as a base and then layer colored dichroic glass over it to create sparkle and depth and then cut and assemble two pieces of glass that will be fused into large squares. On day two, students will cut and shape their fused glass into pendants using a variety of cold working techniques to achieve the desired pendant shapes. The cold working equipment used will include a grinder, flat lap grinder, glass band saw and drill press. Before firing a second time to fire polish the pendants, students will add fine silver to create a way to hang their pendants.
The pendants will be fired and annealed off-site and students will be notified when they are available for pick-up.
Tuition is $115 per student and includes all glass materials and several silver chains. The class is suitable for beginners and advanced students, age 12 and up.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register or inquire about the class, email nhcraft@metrocast.net, call 603-279-7920, or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway. For more information, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes/ and the League's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nhcraft/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.