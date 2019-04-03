CONCORD — Jane Balshaw of Canterbury, Lynn Haust of Ashland, and Teresa Taylor of Barnstead are among the juried members of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen who will have works at the Exhibition Gallery in League headquarters on April 5-June 14, with an opening reception on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The exhibit will showcase new work on the theme of “Patterns.” Nearly all media are represented, with baskets, fiber (wearable and decorative), wood, printmaking, metal, pottery, photography, and glass.
“The theme of this exhibition struck a chord with the juried members. Each piece conveys clearly a deliberate and personal interpretation of what 'patterns' mean, and the results are thoughtful and compelling,” said Standards and Gallery Manager Catherine Green.
The Exhibition Gallery is located at 49 South Main St., Concord, and the opening reception is free to the public. Visitors will have an opportunity to meet the makers and learn more about their processes and the pieces they created.
Exhibit hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Most exhibition items are available for purchase.
Check the League’s website for postponement information in the event of inclement weather for the opening reception.
Just across the hall from the League, within the Concord Chamber of Commerce, is the gallery of the New Hampshire Furniture Masters. Currently on display is “Patterns in Wood,” a collection by six fine furniture masters. The Furniture Masters’ Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
An opening reception for “Patterns in Wood” will take place on April 5 from 5 to 7 p.m., in conjunction with the League exhibition.
