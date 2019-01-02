CONCORD — At the 2018 annual meeting and celebration of the Board of Directors, the Advocacy Committee of Future In Sight presented Catherine Green from the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen with the 2018 Access Award.
The partnership began in the fall of 2015, with the start of a high contrast, tactile exhibit held at the Concord Gallery titled 'Insightful.' Several craftsmen submitted works they thought individuals with vision loss would enjoy. From there the League envisioned an opportunity to take the tactile exhibit on the road. Working with Stephanie Hurd, community relations coordinator for Future In Sight, the Insightful exhibit went on tour to libraries across the state, culminating in a celebration at Future In Sight in January 2017.
“We are thrilled to recognize the League for their commitment to making art accessible for all. Securing artisans from around the state willing to create and share their work with the visually impaired community is a gift,” said David Morgan, president and chief executive officer of Future In Sight.
The purpose of the Access Award is to honor and recognize an individual, organization, or corporation that has demonstrated exceptional and innovative effort to provide enhanced access and to eliminate barriers to those who are visually impaired.
For more information about Future In Sight’s programs and services, call 603-224-4039, or visit www.futureinsight.org.
