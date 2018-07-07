MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery is offering a two-day beginning tatting class with international award-winning tatter Elaine O’Donal. The first class will be on Tuesday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the second class will be on Wednesday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Students will be using the shuttle method. During the first class, students will start with the basics, learn the process from beginning to end, and learn about the origins and history of tatting. In the second class, students will progress to following patterns and finishing. Class will be informal and fun, allowing each participant to proceed at their own pace. No prior experience is needed.
Tuition is $35 per student and a materials fee of $12 paid directly to the instructor. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. Kits will include a shuttle, thread and beginner patterns. Please bring scissors, a pen or pencil, and paper.
