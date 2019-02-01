LACONIA — For the past several years, Northeast Delta Dental has sponsored the annual Leadership Lakes Region’s Educational Issues Day.
The day began with an in-depth presentation by the staff of the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation. Board chair Donna Hennessey gave words of welcome, then explained the financial work of the scholarship group, along with Paulette Loughlin, Karen Switzer and Joan Cormier. Hennessey and Switzer are Leadership Lakes graduates. The group's next stop was the Pleasant Street School, where Principal David Levesque showcased the innovative and creative programs the staff and teachers use to help their young students grow academically and socially. The leadership group visited classrooms and the morning assembly. The leadership group saw why Pleasant Street was selected in 2017 as an Elementary School of Excellence for New Hampshire, and its principal honored in 2018 as New Hampshire Elementary Principal of the Year.
From Pleasant Street, the class moved to the Huot Technical and Career Center, where Director David Warrender, another Leadership Lakes graduate, presented on the programs available for technical training for area high school students. The class had a luncheon, prepared by the Huot Culinary students under the direction of Chef Jack Aldrich, and then toured various classrooms. Then it was off to Lakes Region Community College, and a welcome from College President Dr. Larissa Baia, a member of this year’s leadership class.
The featured speaker for Educational Issues Day was Northeast Delta Dental’s President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Raffio. Raffio, a co-author with three books to his credit, used his current book, 'Mindfulness: A Better Me, a Better You, a Better World,' as a stepping stone to lead a discussion of workplace issues and strategies for being more productive, and answered questions. He then congratulated the 26 leadership class members on joining the annual program. Dr. Baia, assisted by Liz Lawton, gave the group tours of the college. They pointed out programs available for full-time and part-time college students, as well as outreach programs. Running Start, a program in area high schools, allows students to earn dual credit for both high school and college by taking select courses. The day concluded with a tour of the student housing apartment complex.
Next month is Economic Issues Day for the leadership group. To learn more about Leadership Lakes Region, or apply for the next class starting in October, visit www.leadershiplakesregion.org.
