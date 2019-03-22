LACONIA — The Leadership Lakes Region group held its annual Political Issues Day in advance of municipal elections. The day enabled the group to hear from a variety of speakers, and take an informative tour of the statehouse with Visitor Center Director Virginia Drew.
Prior to arriving at the statehouse, the group of 25 area professionals heard about the relationships, cooperation and challenges of county, city and town governments. Guest panelists included Belknap County Commissioner Hunter Taylor, Laconia Mayor Ed Engler and Gilford Town Administrator Scott Dunn. The panel was followed by Gilford Board of Selectmen Chairman Gus Benavides. He shared his philosophy of giving back to the community, as instilled in him and his siblings by his parents. Benavides spoke to the challenges of serving as a selectman as well as the satisfaction derived from helping fellow citizens.
The group then went to Concord for a tour of the statehouse where Drew shared information about the state. She included a tour of the House Chamber, which included a private meeting with the Speaker of the House Stephen Shurtleff of Penacook. Shurtleff described his duties and fielded questions from the group. A similar meeting with State Sen. James Gray of District 6 enabled the leadership group to learn more about the role of the New Hampshire Senate in governance. Following lunch in the cafeteria, the group met with Executive Councilor Mike Cryans in the Council Chambers. Cryans talked about the council's shared responsibilities with the governor to keep the business of the state functioning. He also displayed a typical stack of contracts and position papers each councilor must review in preparation for meetings. Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlon then spoke about the state’s history hosting the first in the nation presidential primary every four years.
Scanlon was followed by a visit with Gov. Chris Sununu, who spent 40 minutes with the group, giving them a state of the state analysis of what’s happening in New Hampshire. The governor stayed longer than scheduled to answer every question asked of him, then posed for a photo with the class.
Political Issues Day concluded with an informative chat with New Hampshire Union Leader political affairs reporter David Solomon, who spoke about a journalist’s role in reporting accurately the decisions and actions taken at the statehouse. Jennifer McLean, Leadership Lakes Region program coordinator, and graduate Cynthia Day put together the day’s agenda. Next up for Leadership Lakes Region is Health Issues Day in April, followed by Lakes Day and a graduation ceremony in May. For more information about Leadership Lakes Region, visit www.leadershiplakesregion.org.
