LACONIA — Leadership Lakes Region held its annual History and Culture Day recently. The day’s activities included a tour of the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro, the Lakeport Freight House Museum, a leadership discussion using leadership styles from movies at Laconia Public Library, the history of Laconia’s Motorcycle Week, and a presentation on the history and work of the Laconia Historical and Museum Society. The day ended with a narrated tour of the Colonial Theater renovation project, led by Leadership Lakes graduate Jared Guilmett.
The group enjoyed a luncheon provided by Cactus Jack’s Restaurant of Laconia. Speakers during the day included Wolfeboro Chamber Director Mary DeVries, Historical Director Louise Horsken, Wright Museum Director Dr. Michael Culver, Laconia Library Director Randy Brough, and Laconia Historical and Museum Society Executive Director Pat Tierney, herself a Leadership Lakes Region graduate.
John Beland, graduate and board member of Leadership Lakes, conducted a discussion of the leadership style demonstrated in the movie 'Gettysburg.' Jennifer Anderson, director of the Laconia Motorcycle Association, shared the economic impact of Bike Week, as well as challenges stemming from more recreational motorcycle events being scheduled around the country. The group also walked to the Colonial Theater for a tour from Guilmett and colleague Rob Turpin of the firm Misiaszek Turpin LLC, and Belknap Economic Development Council Director Justin Slattery, another Leadership Lakes Region graduate.
Leadership Lakes Program Coordinator is Jennifer McLean, assisted by 2018 graduates Kristy Badger, Nate Hanson, Mike Sitar and Willow Furey.
