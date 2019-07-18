LACONIA — Leadership Lakes Region, the nonprofit regional leadership program, has announced its schedule of program dates for 2019-20. The group is currently accepting applications for its class of 2019-20 and has capped the class at 25 members, with 18 slots already filled. Interested parties may download the application and further information at www.leadershiplakesregion.org.
The program’s dates for the next class are as follows: Orientation Day at Gunstock Mountain Resort will take place on Oct. 3; history and culture day on Nov. 6; social issues on Dec. 3; political issues will be in January, but the exact date is still being worked out to maximize the class’ opportunity to interact with presidential candidates; economic issues on Feb. 5; educational issues on March 5, health issues on April 17, and lakes/environmental day on May 21. The annual program will conclude that evening with a graduation ceremony, the location of which is to be determined. Founded in 1996, Leadership Lakes Region has graduated 385 area professionals to date.
