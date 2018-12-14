LACONIA — The 26-member Leadership Lakes Region class held its annual Social Issues Day focusing on agencies that support social services in the Lakes Region. The day was sponsored by Make-a-Wish New Hampshire, and planned by Program Coordinator Jennifer McLean and graduates Chelsea Lemke of the Lakes Region Mental Health Center, and Joleen Wellford of Lakes Region Community Services.
The day began at the Lakes Region Community Services office in downtown Laconia. Executive Director Rebecca Bryant and her staff highlighted the work of the organization and evolving trends. Scoop Welch, regional vice president for Granite United Way, followed, with an overview of the United Way’s mission.
The group then split up into small teams, and each team was assigned to visit another social services provider in the region. Teams visited LRGHealthcare, Belknap House, Isaiah 61 Cafe, Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Navigating Recovery, the Partnership for Public Health/Service Link, and Laconia School District Office of School Wellness. The teams returned to have a working lunch at LRCS and debriefed their individual agency visits.
Following lunch, the group went to the Belknap County Jail, where Superintendent Keith Gray gave an in-depth presentation about the jail and the recent improvements, including the opening of the new Community Corrections Center. A tour of the facility followed, and then former State Representative Phil Spagnuolo told his personal story of addiction and recovery. Spagnuolo is now a recovery coach and owner of a sober house.
Social Issues Day concluded with a class recap of their individual police ridealongs with either the Gilford or the Laconia police department. All participants agreed it was a fascinating experience, which was shared with classmates as well as visiting officers Chief Tony Bean Burpee of Gilford and Lt. Rich Simmons of Laconia. The Leadership class members were especially impressed with the dedication, compassion and caring shown by the police officers with whom they rode.
