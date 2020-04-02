LCA Honor Roll

Second quarter honor roll students at Laconia Christian Academy. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The following students are included on the Laconia Christian Academy 2019-2020 second quarter honor roll:

Grade 12

Carolyn Bixby, high honors; Abigail Dadian; Kathryn Duddy; MacKenzie Glines, high honors; Noah Longval, high honors 

Grade 11

Ian Manning; Deborah Umwiza

Grade 10

Sarah Glines; Caleb Longval; Violet Manson; Abigail McKinney; Grace O’Brien, high honors

Grade 9

Emma Blake; Grace Burton; Emma Desmarais; Katelyn Kilcup, high honors; Hannah Longval; Emily McLeod, high honors; Jacob Sheehan; Amber Stillion, high honors; Clarissa Wirth

Grade 8

Brycen Allen; Audrey Bond; Ava Hall 

Grade 7

Leanne Daigneau; Jillian Mitchell, high honors; Emma Scott

Grade 6

Ian Blake; Natalie Bleiler; Oliver Bond, high honors; Luke Butler, high honors; Cooper Mack; Quinn Selesky

Grade 5

Sophia Horne, high honors; Grace Longval, high honors; Adam Mitchell; Avery Murray; Mya Selesky; Javan Swearingin, high honors; Aubrey Tyrrell, high honors

