LACONIA — The following students are included on the Laconia Christian Academy 2019-2020 second quarter honor roll:
Grade 12
Carolyn Bixby, high honors; Abigail Dadian; Kathryn Duddy; MacKenzie Glines, high honors; Noah Longval, high honors
Grade 11
Ian Manning; Deborah Umwiza
Grade 10
Sarah Glines; Caleb Longval; Violet Manson; Abigail McKinney; Grace O’Brien, high honors
Grade 9
Emma Blake; Grace Burton; Emma Desmarais; Katelyn Kilcup, high honors; Hannah Longval; Emily McLeod, high honors; Jacob Sheehan; Amber Stillion, high honors; Clarissa Wirth
Grade 8
Brycen Allen; Audrey Bond; Ava Hall
Grade 7
Leanne Daigneau; Jillian Mitchell, high honors; Emma Scott
Grade 6
Ian Blake; Natalie Bleiler; Oliver Bond, high honors; Luke Butler, high honors; Cooper Mack; Quinn Selesky
Grade 5
Sophia Horne, high honors; Grace Longval, high honors; Adam Mitchell; Avery Murray; Mya Selesky; Javan Swearingin, high honors; Aubrey Tyrrell, high honors
