Lawton Read
Lawton Read, right, with New Hampshire Boat Museum's Executive Director, Martha Cummings. (Courtesy photo)
 

WOLFEBORO — A resident of Meredith, Lawton Read, has received the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s Golden Hammer Award for his contributions as a volunteer. Noting his involvement at the museum began late last year, Executive Director Martha Cummings said Read “jumped in with both feet.”

“He is in the Boat Restoration Group, and he has built these beautiful motor stands to display the museum’s outboard motor collection for starters — he has wonderful carpentry skills,” she said. “He has also put in new doors and door frames for the office.”

