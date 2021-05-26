MEREDITH — The Meredith Pathways Committee will celebrate the first anniversary of the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook on Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prescott Park Trail head. Look for the balloons and banner on Route 3 just south of the Community Center. The celebration is coordinated with National Trail Day.
Members of the committee will be there to answer questions and provide information. New educational trail signs have been installed and Laverack Nature Trail bags will also be handed out. A Friends of the Laverack Trail group will also be formed. If you are a frequent visitor or have never visited the trail, this would be a great time to explore all it has to offer this summer.
