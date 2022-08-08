MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s world premiere adaptation of Robin Hood runs for one more week on the Playhouse’s outdoor stage. Expect laughter and mayhem as the very merry men and women of Sherwood steal their way into audiences' hearts.
Producing Artistic Director Neil Pankhurst wrote the original adaptation, which contains plenty of sword fighting and swashbuckling as eight professional actors bring all of the legendary characters to life, from Maid Marian to the evil Sheriff of Nottingham.
