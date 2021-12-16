WOLFEBORO — Hundreds of Lakes Region residents and visitors are expected at Last Night Wolfeboro 2021, Friday, Dec. 31. Events begin at 11 a.m. at Town Hall’s Great Hall and wrap up with sparkling fireworks over Wolfeboro Bay.
Family-friendly, in-person and streaming events include crafts, music, magic, and Wildlife Encounters’ animal show. Select events will be broadcast live on Wolfeboro Community Television (WCTV-channel 25); more events will be streamed on WCTV’s YouTube channel or Last Night Wolfeboro’s YouTube channel.
Last Night Wolfeboro fireworks are scheduled to take place over icy Wolfeboro Bay about 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Postponement date Jan. 1). Fireworks and Last Night Wolfeboro sponsors include:
Black’s Paper Store
Avery Insurance, Hunter’s Shop’n Save, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts Certified Public Accountants, Edward Jones – Kevin J. Lawlor, Financial Advisor.
Enjoy post-Christmas shopping in Wolfeboro and participate in a Wolfeboro trivia scavenger hunt at shops and businesses Monday, Dec. 27 through 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31. Participants of all ages can register by downloading local trivia and history questions @WolfeboroLastNight on Facebook; forms are also available at Wolfeboro Town Hall, 84 S. Main Street, Wolfeboro Parks and Recreation, 390 Pine Hill Rd. and Wolfeboro Chamber of Commerce, Railroad Ave.
Answers to scavenger hunt questions are found by visiting participating Wolfeboro shops and businesses. Prizes will be awarded around noon on New Year’s Eve at Great Hall at Town Hall; winners do not need to be present. Prize donors include Wright Museum of World War II, New Hampshire Boat Museum and Molly the Trolly.
Last Night Wolfeboro events at Town Hall Dec. 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. will feature interactive games, crafts, community displays and more. Masks are strongly recommended at indoor events. Afternoon entertainment at Great Hall includes (events and times subject to change):
1 p.m. Expressions Dance Academy of Wolfeboro
2 p.m. Local singer-songwriter and recording artist, Stacey Kelleher
3 p.m. Perform It!
4:30 p.m. Wildlife Encounters live animal show, sponsored by The Children’s Center
Escape Room -Wolfeboro Girl Scout Troop 58756 at Wolfeboro ‘train station,’ Railroad Ave. (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Magic by Brewster alumnus Yu Koriki (Last Night Wolfeboro http://bit.ly/youtubelnw or WCTV Channel 25 or https://www.youtube.com/c/WolfeboroCommunityTelevision)
Programming and event details are subject to change; updated information is posted @WolfeboroLastNight on Facebook.
Last Night Wolfeboro 2021 is produced by the Wolfeboro Special Events Committee (Chair, Linda Murray, Members: Christine Collins, Maria Found, Brenda Jorett) and Wolfeboro Parks and Recreation.
