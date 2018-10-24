MEREDITH — On Friday, Oct. 26, Sally Snowman, Ph.D. will be presenting a program on her position as the last lighthouse keeper in the country. The presentation will be at 3 p.m. in the Bistro at Meredith Bay Colony Club.
Boston Light is the last manned Coast Guard Light Station in the country, located on Little Brewster Island at the entrance to Boston Harbor. Snowman will share illustrations and photographs chronicling 302 years of service provided by the lighthouse keeper. Snowman has co-authored, with her husband, two books, 'Boston Light - A Historical Perspective' (1999) and 'Boston Light - Arcadia Images of America' (2016).
Boston Light, the first established lighthouse in colonial American, began lighting the way for safe navigation into the maritime port of Boston in 1716, with a fog signal station established in 1719.
