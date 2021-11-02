LOUDON — Sanborn Mills Farm has announced the last session of their Folk Art in Practice series.
The last session of the Folk Art in Practice series is Friday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sanborn Mills Farm, 7097 Sanborn Road.
For more information, go to www.sanbornmills.org.
