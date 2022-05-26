WOLFEBORO — There is still time to see 200 Women, the impressive international photography exhibition that Brewster Academy has shared in Wolfeboro. All month, this unique offering has been on display in three locations: Wolfeboro Town Hall (84 S. Main St.), Lord House at Brewster Academy (80 Academy Dr.), and Wolfeboro Public Library (259 S. Main St.). All three locations are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 26 and May 31.
The 200 Women exhibition features large-scale photo portraits and recorded interviews with women — some famous, some not — telling their stories by reflecting on the same five galvanizing questions: What really matters to you? What brings you happiness? What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery? What would you change if you could? Which single word do you most identify with? The respondents include late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; actresses Ashley Judd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Alfre Woodard; authors Isabel Allende, Angela Davis, Aminatta Forna, Roxane Gay, and Margaret Atwood; conservationist Jane Goodall; humanitarians Marian Wright Edelman and Diane Foley; and dozens more.
For more information contact exhibition director Nancy Hughes at nhughes@brewsteracademy.org.
