Moultonborough

Above, a girl and log raft in Moultonborough. This is the last call for old Moultonborough photographs. Authors Cristina Ashjian and Jane Rice are in the final stages of collecting historic photos for inclusion in the forthcoming “Images of America” photo book on Moultonborough. (Courtesy photo)

MOULTONBOROUGH — As winter winds down, there’s still time to check family albums for old photos showing Moultonborough buildings, places and events. Authors Cristina Ashjian and Jane Rice are in the final stages of collecting historic photos for inclusion in the forthcoming “Images of America” photo book on Moultonborough.

If you have historic photos (stereoviews, black and white photos preferred) showing what Moultonborough looked like in the early 20th-century, contact the authors. The target timeframe is 1890-1960, and the book’s focus is on historic buildings, images of period recreation and transportation, and key events such as the Hurricane of 1938. Scenes like this one of a girl on a log raft are also welcome.

