Above, a girl and log raft in Moultonborough. This is the last call for old Moultonborough photographs. Authors Cristina Ashjian and Jane Rice are in the final stages of collecting historic photos for inclusion in the forthcoming “Images of America” photo book on Moultonborough. (Courtesy photo)
MOULTONBOROUGH — As winter winds down, there’s still time to check family albums for old photos showing Moultonborough buildings, places and events. Authors Cristina Ashjian and Jane Rice are in the final stages of collecting historic photos for inclusion in the forthcoming “Images of America” photo book on Moultonborough.
If you have historic photos (stereoviews, black and white photos preferred) showing what Moultonborough looked like in the early 20th-century, contact the authors. The target timeframe is 1890-1960, and the book’s focus is on historic buildings, images of period recreation and transportation, and key events such as the Hurricane of 1938. Scenes like this one of a girl on a log raft are also welcome.
The book will include 220 black and white photos of old Moultonborough, and it will be in print in time for the holidays next year. If you have vintage photos to contribute, contact the authors at moultonborobook@gmail.com. Cristina can be reached at 603-476-8446 and Jane at 603-279-3454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.