MEREDITH — The Landscaping Lake Life Team won first place in the 2019 Rafting for Wishes event, raising $22,653. Their creative efforts to raise funds for Make-A-Wish NH over the last six months will allow two wishes to be granted to children with life-threatening medical conditions.
The winning team comprised the Lake Life Realty team, powered by Keller Williams and currently the number 2 real estate team in the Lakes Region and the state, and Stephens Landscaping Professionals LLC, a full-service, year-round landscaping company.
Their fundraising efforts started with an Ice Out Contest, allowing participants to buy “guesses” for when Ice Out would be declared on Lake Winnipesaukee. They offered prizes from Kohv, Lake Effect LLC and Shep Brown’s Boat Basin. They continued to raise raise funds at their annual Summer Kick Off Party, featuring a silent auction and raffle that included Red Sox tickets, surf lessons, a custom cheeseboard, and Millie B tickets. That event raised more than $3,882.
Their Wish Buddy, Emme, was not only a big fan but also a supporter. She set up a lemonade stand, which brought in a significant amount of money on its own. Emme has been cancer-free for two years and continuously supports Make-A-Wish NH to grant wishes for other children so they, too, can experience the joy she once got when her wish was granted.
The 13 team members of Team Landscaping Lake Life spent 24 hours sitting on a raft in Meredith Bay during Rafting for Wishes, raising a substantial amount of money that almost doubled their total in those last 24 hours. Not only did Landscaping Lake Life take first place; one of their team members was in the top three most fundraised individuals category. Michelle Tilton raised $6,828 on her own through an online donation square calendar, and even jumped into the 49-degree Lake Winnipesaukee waters after 10 friends donated $5 to the team.
The ninth annual Rafting for Wishes event raised more than $256,000 for Make-A-Wish New Hampshire, allowing the agency to grant roughly 25 wishes.
