The Belknap County Conservation District invites landowners to join in a series of virtual workshops on Conservation Planning. The programs are designed for new and long-time landowners.
The webinars will address how to better define goals for protecting the environment; identify key soil, water, and other natural resources; define conservation practices to consider as management options; and turn best management practices into actionable steps.
Whether landowners are interested in protecting open space, wildlife habitat, improving forest land, or a farm, conservation plans can help them meet their goals for the future. Session topics include:
introduction to conservation for landowners
agriculture
land trust and estate planning
forestland and watershed protection
The workshops feature interaction with conservation experts, practical tips, and information.
The free workshops will take place on online Tuesdays in October, Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 7-8 p.m. For more information or to register, visit prescottfarm.wufoo.com/forms/qae14g20tfs0yb
