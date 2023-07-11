MEREDITH — The Joyful Noise Music Series at the First Congregational Church in Meredith will begin its 2023 concert season with The Lakeview Chamber Players on Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m.
The Lakeview Chamber Players are an ensemble of six professional orchestral musicians from Washington D.C. and New York City. They began giving concerts in the summer of 2015 when Tim and Sarah Macek, violinists with the Kennedy Center and Washington National Opera Orchestra, as well as summer residents of Rangely, Maine, invited friends and colleagues to Maine for a chamber music concert sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. These concerts have since become a popular annual event. In the summer of 2018, they brought their talent to the New Hampshire Lakes Region, performing at the Arts Center in Center Sandwich, the summer home of ensemble member, Elizabeth Field, whose family has generational roots in Sandwich.
“Now in 2023,” says Tim Macek, “we are delighted to have the opportunity to join with the Joyful Noise Music Series to present a concert at the First Congregational Church in Meredith. This year our program features classical chamber music masterworks, including the "Beethoven String Trio #3," and the magnificent "Clarinet Quintet," by Johannes Brahms, as well as tango music by Argentinian master Astor Piazzolla.”
This is a special concert to be enjoyed by all. As all donations are greatly appreciated, a suggested $20 contribution will continue to bring quality performing artists to the Joyful Noise Music Series concerts.
The First Congregational Church of Meredith is located at 4 Highland St. Parking is in the back of the church, across the street at the Town Annex or on Main Street. To learn more about this event and The Joyful Noise 2023 Music Series visit fccmeredith.com or phone 603-279-6271.
