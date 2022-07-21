LACONIA — Lakes Region Youth Hockey Association recently received a $5,000 grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. The grant will help further LRYHA’s mission of growing the sport of hockey in the Lakes Region. This donation will help support the scholarship program for the organization. LRYHA offers programs ranging from Learn to Skate through travel hockey. If you are interested in finding out more information, please visit www.lryha.org.
For more information, visit childrensauction.com or call 603-527-0999.
