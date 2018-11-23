LACONIA — On Nov. 8, at Church Landing in Meredith, over 400 people gathered to sample foods and craft beverages offered by local New Hampshire businesses to support Lakes Region Community Services. In its 6th year, Lakes Region Uncorked set records for attendance and fundraising.
“Uncorked generates excitement and enthusiasm every year, but this year’s event reached a new level. Fine food tables, craft beverage vendors, auction items and Wall of Wine raffles filled Church Landing from one end to the other. It was a fabulous night for everyone involved and the largest fundraiser ever for us,” said Rebecca Bryant, LRCS president and CEO. "It is a testament to the community spirit of the Lakes Region to see this event grow along with the support LRCS receives for its mission from sponsors, guests, vendors and donors. Uncorked 2018 brought in over $50,000 to support the LRCS Foundation in support of LRCS programs and services.”
Uncorked drew a mix of local business and nonprofit colleagues, friends and family as well as Lakes Region visitors. The crowd had opportunities for networking, relaxing and appreciating products offered in the area. “This year, even more people enjoyed a chance to get together, relax, have fun and take a break from the stresses and strains that have become part of everyday living," commented Joanne Piper Lang, LRCS vice president of development. As the event has grown, so has its sponsorship, with 25 businesses and organizations supporting the event this year. A variety of donors also contributed to the silent auction, which featured 65 items, and the Wall of Wine raffles with 150 bottles of donated wine.
For more information about Lakes Region Community Services, contact Joanne Piper Lang at 603-524-8811, or visit www.lrcs.org.
