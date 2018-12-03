MOULTONBOROUGH — The students in the Lakes Region Technology Center’s Multimedia class have been producing news programs for their respective schools and towns of Moultonborough Academy, Kingswood Regional High School, and Farmington High School. Moultonborough Academy’s program can be found on their Youtube channel, KnightWatchTV, and their Schoology page. The students are working on a weather program, a sports program, as well as appearances from teachers around the school to inform students and staff about what’s happening in the community. The crew for the show includes Josh Randall, Tyler Wright, Jerome Phillips, and Myles Currier of Moultonborough. Tune in Tuesdays and Thursdays to see the students in action.

