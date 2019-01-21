MOULTONBOROUGH — The January Lakes Region TEA Party meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Moultonborough Library.
State Representative Glenn Cordelli will update the group about activities in the New Hampshire Legislature. Cordelli will discuss and answer questions about what the changes in leadership in the Legislature might mean to freedoms, prosperity, and taxes for Granite State residents.
The main program will be the showing of part of Dinesh D’Sousa’s movie, 'Death of a Nation,' followed by an open discussion.
In case of bad weather and dangerous driving conditions, the meeting will be rescheduled.
The Lakes Region TEA Party meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Moultonborough Library, 4 Holland St. The public is invited to listen and participate respectfully in the question and answer sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.