PLYMOUTH — Of over 800 students named to the Plymouth State University president's list for the fall 2019 semester, nearly 70 are from the Lakes Region. To be named to the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall 2019 semester and have attempted at least 12 credit hours.
Emily Baird, Rebecca Bladecki, Sandro Bosnjak, Carly Denauw, Ashley Gagne, Devon Mello, Griffin Nyhan, Jillisianna Paul, Emily Perry, Jared Ringer, and Jason Sandifer of Laconia; Anna Collins, Tayla Jacques, and Asia Merrill of Belmont; Julia Davis, Benjamin Drew, Luke Harding, Cassidy Keyser, Ashley Loureiro, James Mattes, Callie McGreevy, Thomas Pouliot, Maxwell Sawyer, Emily Sherman, and Ryan Witham of Gilford; Nicholas Brothers, Katie Deroche, Alec Dunlap, Jordan Durand, Christian Gravereaux, Emerson Moore, Emily Mussen, Megan Nickerson, Rebecca Otis, Jordan Shuey, Quinn Taylor, and Amanda Woodward of Meredith; Brianna Hada of Alton; Ashley Bissell of Alton Bay; Lauren Blake of Center Harbor; Michael Donnelly, and Ryan Welch of New Hampton; Calvin Dodge, Jessica Holt, and Lilli Keegan of Sanbornton; Derek deSousa of Tilton; Emma Molloy of Barnstead; Rio Del Sol Vasquez-Billin, and Gabriella Zaki of Moultonborough; Meghan Dubiel, Amanda O'Leary, and Brianna Romiglio of Northfield; Emery Ames, Maria Bode, Macallan Camara, Alexia Gonzalez, Todd Gustaitis, Joni Hongisto, Ian Kim, Nicholas Kulig, Moriah Lang, Julianne Lewis, Morgan Maxner, Mary Patten, Andreas Beckman Pettersson, Nicholas Prescott, Dalton Puffer, Emma Smith, and Raymond Steenbeke of Plymouth.
